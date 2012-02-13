SINGAPORE Feb 14 CapitaLand Ltd
, Southeast Asia's largest property developer, posted
on Tuesday a 20 percent fall in fourth quarter net profit due to
lower earnings from developments and smaller portfolio gains.
CapitaLand, about 40 percent owned by Singapore state
investors Temasek, earned S$476.6 million ($379.5
million) for the three months ended December, down from a
restated S$596 million a year ago.
Excluding revaluations and impairments, CapitaLand's net
profit for October-December dropped 41 percent to S$221.9
million, it said.
CapitaLand restated its 2010 earnings to make them
comparable with the current set of results, which are based on a
new accounting standard that took effect Jan 1.
The new accounting rule means CapitaLand's earnings from
overseas development projects can only be recognised upon full
completion, resulting in earnings that are more volatile and
lumpy.
"We expect our residential business in Singapore to remain
healthy," CEO Liew Mun Leong said in a statement.
He also said the firm was positive about China's property
market in the long term as urbanisation, strong domestic
consumption and increasing affluence underpin demand.
($1 = 1.2559 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)