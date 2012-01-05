SINGAPORE Jan 5 Singapore's CapitaLand will be project manager for a lifestyle project in Malaysia's Iskandar region as part of a collaboration between the two countries, state investment firms Khazanah Nasional and Temasek said on Thursday.

The so-called "Urban Wellness" project in Iskandar, an area just north of Singapore, cover five acres and is being developed by a 50-50 joint venture between Khazanah and Temasek . (Reporting by Kevin Lim)