SINGAPORE Jan 3 Southeast Asia's largest
property developer, CapitaLand Ltd, overhauled its top
management on Thursday as part of a reorganisation of its
business units.
CapitaLand has now organised its businesses into four main
areas - CapitaLand Singapore, CapitaLand China, CapitaMalls Asia
and The Ascott Ltd. Lim Ming Yan will remain as
CapitaLand's president and group chief executive officer.
With the reorganisation, current group chief investment
officer Olivier Lim will now be the group deputy chief executive
officer of CapitaLand.
"The changes will significantly simplify the organisational
structure to provide greater clarity and sharper focus for
CapitaLand," Group CEO Lim said in a statement.
Tan Seng Chai, currently the deputy chief corporate officer,
will be appointed as group chief corporate officer while Arthur
Lang will continue in his role as group chief financial officer.
CapitaLand Singapore, which comprises both the residential
and commercial property businesses in Singapore, will be headed
by Wen Khai Meng, who will relinquish his role as CEO of
CapitaLand Financial Ltd. Wong Heang Fine, CEO, CapitaLand
Residential Singapore will report to Wen.
