BRIEF-PTSB eyeing double digit share of 6.5-7 bln euro mortgage market
* Permanent tsb CEO says sees Irish mortgage market growing to 6.5-7 billion euros in 2017, aiming for double digit share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)
SINGAPORE, April 26 Singapore's CapitaLand Ltd reported on Friday a 41 percent rise in first-quarter net profit and said it was cautiously optimistic about the housing market in the city-state despite the latest round of property cooling measures.
The biggest property developer in Southeast Asia posted net profit of S$188.2 million ($151.9 million) for the three months ended March, up from S$133.2 million a year earlier.
CapitaLand said it achieved strong residential sales in Singapore and China. For the quarter, the company sold 544 residential units in Singapore with total sales value of S$1.3 billion.
In China, it sold 955 residential units valued around S$400 million, it said.
CapitaLand said last month it was conducting a strategic review of its 59.3 percent stake in Australand Property Group and had appointed J.P.Morgan as its financial advisor. ($1 = 1.2391 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
BEIJING, March 8 China will curb speculative land purchases as it looks to fend off risks in the property market, land minister Jiang Daming said on Wednesday.
* Says to issue 5-year bonds worth 2.5 billion yuan ($361.89 million)