BRIEF-Royal Mail's GLS buys U.S. parcel delivery firm Postal Express
* General logistics systems has acquired U.S. overnight parcel delivery company, Postal Express
SINGAPORE Nov 4 CapitaLand Ltd, Southeast Asia's largest property developer, said on Wednesday its third-quarter core profit soared 48.3 percent compared with the same period last year, due to better performance across all business units.
CapitaLand reported a profit after tax and minority interest of S$192.7 million ($138.11 million) for the quarter, as revenue rose 17.1 percent on the year.
"The group remains focused on Singapore and China as core markets, while it continues to expand in growth markets such as Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia," CapitaLand said in a statement. ($1 = 1.3953 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Rujun Shen)
HONG KONG/LONDON, April 6 Old Mutual has put up for sale its 50 percent stake in a Chinese insurance joint venture, people with direct knowledge of the matter said, as part of a revamp of the Anglo-South African financial group and amid a tough market for foreign insurers in China.
* Resolution in principle of the management board of NordLB regarding the legal integration of Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg Girozentrale