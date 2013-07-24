SINGAPORE, July 25 Southeast Asia's biggest
developer CapitaLand Ltd said on Thursday its
second-quarter net profit fell slightly from a year earlier due
to lower portfolio gains.
The Singapore firm earned S$383.1 million ($302.2 million)
in the three months ended June versus S$385.9 million a year
ago. Excluding portfolio gains, net profit would have risen 8.6
percent to S$322.1 million.
"We will continue to focus on our core markets of Singapore
and China to develop homes, offices, shopping malls, serviced
residences and mixed developments," said chief executive Lim
Ming Yan.
In the first half of 2013, CapitaLand sold 683 residential
units with sales value of S$1.6 billion in Singapore, up from
259 units worth S$467 million a year earlier.
In China, the developer sold 1,691 homes valued at around
S$640 million, higher than 1,067 units worth S$400 million a
year earlier.
($1 = 1.2676 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Gary Hill)