SINGAPORE, April 30 CapitaLand Ltd, Southeast Asia's largest property developer, said profit from continuing operations rose 9.4 percent in the first quarter, thanks to a bigger contribution from an increased stake in its shopping mall business as well as portfolio gains.

Profit after tax and minority interest rose to S$161.3 million ($122 million) from last year's profit from continuing operations of S$147.4 million.

Revenue at the company, whose core markets are Singapore and China, rose 49.4 percent to S$915 million. ($1 = 1.3216 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan. Editing by Jane Merriman)