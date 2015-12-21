SINGAPORE Dec 21 Singapore's CapitaLand Ltd
is looking to invest in Vietnam's office property
segment, its country head said, as the real estate developer
seeks to grow its portfolio beyond residential and serviced
apartments in the fast-growing economy.
Besides land, the company is looking to buy completed office
buildings and upgrade them, Chen Lian Pang, chief executive
officer of CapitaLand Vietnam, told Reuters.
"If there is a potential to do asset enhancement, this is a
kind of prime target that we are looking at," Chen said.
Vietnam is currently recovering from a property market
bubble that burst four years ago, helped by the government's
moves to restructure the banking sector and ease restrictions on
overseas buyers.
The recovery has prompted CapitaLand and other foreign
developers such as conglomerate Keppel Corp's unit
Keppel Land, Amata Corp Pcl and Nishi Nippon Railroad
to expand in that country's property market.
