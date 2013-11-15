Nov 15 Capital & Counties Properties PLC : * Covent garden on track to achieve £60-65 million erv by December 2015 * Ltv of 16 per cent and liquidity of £295 million * New £119 million debt facility completed to finance empress state building * Occupancy at covent garden as at 30 September 2013 was 99 per cent * Venues business continues to perform in line with expectations * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here