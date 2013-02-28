Feb 28 Capital & Counties Properties PLC : * 22 per cent increase in epra adjusted, diluted nav to 203 pence per share * 15 per cent increase in total property value to £1.7 billion * Covent garden property value of £952 million up 7.2 per cent * Revised erv target of £60-65 million by 2015, new lettings at 4.6 percent