PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 8
March 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 14 Capital & Regional PLC : * Sale of great northern warehouse property, Manchester for £71.1 million * Following sale there will be no debt on the company's balance sheet. * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
March 8 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, March 7 Oil industry costs are notoriously pro-cyclical, which is one of the main reasons for the pattern of boom and bust that has afflicted in the industry from the beginning.