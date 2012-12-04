METALS-Copper recovers some lost ground but demand concerns weigh
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices, adds comment)
LONDON Dec 4 Capital & Regional PLC : * Entered into a conditional binding agreement for the sale of its 11.9% stake
in the x-leisure fund * Subject to a completion balance sheet mechanism, gross proceeds for the units
are estimated to be £31.2MLN
* GRAPHIC-2017 metal returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2eqHKkL (Updates with closing prices, adds comment)
Feb 24 MEO, the Portuguese subsidiary of telecommunications firm Altice says in a statement:
LIBREVILLE, Feb 24 Some oil production from fields in Gabon resumed on Friday despite a continuing strike by workers, although output remained severely constrained.