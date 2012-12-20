UPDATE 2-Acacia Mining sees output boost, doubles dividend
* Share price rises more than 6 percent (Adds share price, details)
LONDON Dec 20 Capital Drilling Ltd : * Will now ramp up production over the coming weeks at the Sukari mine * Notes announcement made today by Centamin Plc that operations at Sukari have
now been resumed
* Share price rises more than 6 percent (Adds share price, details)
* will do "right deal at right time" when asked about disposal of remaining Hapag-Lloyd stake Further company coverage:
* Confirms full-year earnings target (Rewrites with CEO comments, adds details on UK)