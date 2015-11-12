Nov 12 Los Angeles-based global investment management firm Capital Group appointed Dominik Schubert as business development associate institutional for Germany and Austria.

Based in Frankfurt, Schubert will report to Henning Busch, managing director institutional for Germany and Austria.

He joins Capital Group from Merck Finck & Co in Munich, where he was a fund analyst. (Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)