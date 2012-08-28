* Private banking assets almost double in five years
* Wealthy investors may be more patient than less affluent
By Jessica Toonkel
NEW YORK, Aug 28 Capital Group Companies has
been luring wealthy private clients over the past few years with
its long-term investment strategies as mainstream investors le ft
the Los Angeles-based giant's Am erican Funds in search of
higher, more immediate returns.
Since 2008, Capital Group Private Client Services has seen
its assets almost double t o $20 billion f rom $11.5 billion in a
sign the firm's conservative investment approach is attractive
to the wealthiest of U.S. investors.
During that same period, Capital Group's American Funds
assets have dropped t o $893 billion f rom $1 trillion, according
to Morningstar.
Although the private banking unit's average performance in
recent years and "stay the course" m essage is not that different
from that of American Funds, clients of the two businesses seem
to be reacting differently.
While many mainstream investors in American Funds have
gotten impatient and pulled their money out, high net worth
clients of Capital Group Private Client Services may be more
amenable to focusing on the long haul, ana lysts sai d.
"It is probably more patient money," said Kevin McDevitt, an
analyst at Morningstar Inc. "Their focus on safety first and
capital preservation may resonate more with the private client
investors."
To be sure, Capital Group's private banking pales in size
to the leaders in the space. But the firm's growth is an
indication of how high-net worth investors may differ in action
and sentiment from their less affluent counterparts.
Capital Group Private Banking has a $3 million minimum for
clients, and on average clients have around $15 million in
assets, according to the firm.
These high net-worth investors tend to focus more on
service, rather than performance, experts said.
And Capital Group's reputation as being conservative, along
with the fact that the firm only does investment management, may
be attractive to high net worth investors, many of whom are
concerned about the headlines around some of the bigger firms,
said Bing Waldert, an analyst at Cerulli Associates.
Just over the past few months, JPMorgan Chase & Co.,
which has a $297 billion private client banking business, has
been tinged in controversy over trades that resulted in more
than $6 billion in losses for the bank.
Meanwhile, a number of other banks, including Barclays
, have been fined by regulators over manipulating
Libor interest rates.
"High net worth investors want safety and stability,"
Waldert said.
CAPITAL GUARDIAN ROOTS
Founded in 1974, Capital's private banking business was
initially set up as a family office for former and current
associates of Capital Guardian Trust, Capital Group's
institutional business, who wanted the firm to manage their
money.
But about 15 years ago, Capital Group decided to formalize
the business into a full-on private client firm partially out of
demand, and partially because it saw a business opportunity,
said John Emerson, president of private client services. A t that
time about 20 percent of the firm's 300 clients were current or
former senior executives of Capital Guardian.
Today 11 percent of the firm's clients are current or former
employees.
Capital Group Private Banking Services has expanded rapidly.
Just over the past year, the firm has increased its investment
counselor staff by one-third and now has 37 advisers in eight
offices across the country.
The firm's growth has come despite average performance over
the past few years.
Most of Capital Group Private Banking Services clients use
separately managed accounts, which are customized baskets of
securities, rather than mutual funds.
For the past five years, the firm's U.S. equity managed
account has returned 0.26 percent, compared to the Standard &
Poor's 500 Index, which returned 0.22 percent for the same
period. Its global equity portfolio has los t 0.5 1 percent,
compared to the MSCI World Index, which lost 2.96 percent for
the past five years.
Similarly, 65 percent of American Funds' equity funds have
beaten their peers for the past five years, according to
Morningstar.
While the firm's high net worth investors have kept their
money with Capital Group's managers, their less affluent
counterparts have fled.
Just last year alone, American Funds equity mutual funds
lost $62.7 billion in assets. The parent of American Funds is
Capital Research and Management, a sister company to Capital
Group Private Client Services
"American Funds is still being punished for how they
performed during the bear market because many intermediaries
lost their patience," Waldert said. "But with the private client
group they can control the messaging a little more."
And while Capital Group is discussing opening more offices
in coming years, the firm believes that word of mouth, rather
than aggressive marketing, is the bet tactic in winning clients.
"Anybody who has substantial wealth has people beating on
them all the time for anything," Emerson said.