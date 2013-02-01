* Crawford to take over on May 24
Feb 1 Credit card company Capital One Financial
Corp said Chief Financial Officer Gary Perlin would
retire in May and be replaced by Stephen Crawford, co-founder of
financial advisory and private equity boutique Centerview.
Crawford will join Capital One on Feb. 4 and take over as
CFO on May 24.
Perlin will remain with Capital One as a senior advisor to
the CEO through Feb. 1, 2014, the lender said.
Before he launched Centerview, Crawford spent nearly 20
years in various positions at Morgan Stanley, including as chief
financial officer.
Centerview Partners advised Residential Capital LLC, the
mortgage lending unit of Ally Financial Inc, on its bankruptcy,
and Capital One on its $9 billion acquisition of U.S. online
bank ING Direct.
"Steve brings great experience and skills. He has worked
with Capital One as an advisor over the last several years and
knows our company, the industry and our management team well,"
Capital One CEO Richard Fairbank said in a statement.
Last month, Capital One reported a weak fourth-quarter
profit and a disappointing full-year revenue outlook, signaling
it would not benefit as much as was hoped from its recent
big-ticket acquisitions.
Last year, the company acquired ING Direct and HSBC's
$30 billion U.S. credit card portfolio.
Shares of the McLean, Virginia-based company rose 1 percent
to $57.02 in early trade on the New York Stock Exchange.