By Alexandra Alper
WASHINGTON, Sept 18 Consumer groups will try to
convince the Federal Reserve this week that rubber stamping the
Capital One Financial Corp (COF.N) takeover of ING Groep NV's
ING.AS online banking unit would prove that "too big to fail"
is alive and well.
The Fed is holding the first of three nationwide hearings
on Tuesday on the $9 billion deal that observers are
characterizing as a test case for how the U.S. government will
view big-bank mergers after the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
During the crisis, U.S. taxpayers extended
multibillion-dollar bailouts to large banks whose failure could
have brought the financial system to its knees.
Last year's Dodd-Frank financial oversight law did not
force regulators to break up big banks, but instructed them to
closely scrutinize future mergers.
Capital One stands to become the 7th-largest U.S. bank with
more than $320 billion in assets if it acquires ING and HSBC
Holding Plc's (HSBA.L) U.S. credit card business, which it
announced in August, according to SNL Financial.
"It is one thing for a $20 billion bank to fail. We'll feel
a ripple, there will be hand-wringing," said John Taylor of the
National Community Reinvestment Coalition, who has led the
charge against the merger and will testify in Washington on
Tuesday. "When a $300 billion bank fails, that is a threat to
our system."
Tuesday will mark the Fed's first public hearings on a
merger since Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) acquired Countrywide
in 2008.
Representative Barney Frank, the top Democrat on the House
Financial Services Committee, last month said the deal needed a
tough review and asked the Fed to hold public hearings.
"An important subject like this ought to be dealt with with
as much chance for public input and as transparently as
possible," Frank said in an interview with Reuters.
Community groups are eager to weigh in.
"(The Fed has) signaled that 'too big to fail' is a very
serious issue," said Bartlett Naylor, a financial policy
advocate at Public Citizen's Congress Watch division. "I hope
they are shaken by their failure to prevent the financial
crash."
DOES SIZE EQUAL SYSTEMIC?
Dodd-Frank requires U.S. regulators to now take systemic
risk into account when evaluating a merger, in addition to
public benefit, concentration of resources, unfair competition
and other factors.
McLean, Virginia-based Capital One gets over half of its
revenue from credit cards and would access about $80 billion in
deposits and 7 million new customers from ING.
Some industry experts say the deal could produce benefits.
Karen Petrou, managing partner of Federal Financial
Analytics, said the merger would make Capital One less risky by
diversifying the credit-card focused company and giving it more
access to capital.
She also pointed out that the Dutch government -- which
bailed out ING in 2008 -- told it to sell its U.S. portfolio.
"The only entities that can acquire so large a portfolio
are big banks," she said. "Size is not a good criterion of
systemic risk."
Some community groups will testify on Tuesday in support of
the merger.
But Taylor says neither company has a good enough track
record to be trusted with growing larger.
Capital One, "had to be bailed out, they are buying another
bank that had to be bailed out even more and they have
essentially a mono-line approach to banking, which means all
their eggs are in one basket," he said.
Capital One received a federal bailout of about $3.5
billion during the financial crisis, while ING received about
10 billion euros from the Dutch government.
Capital One has vigorously defended the merger. Last week,
chief executive Richard Fairbank said the deal does not create
enough systemic risk to warrant scrapping it.
"If you look at the criteria for systemic risk, the answer
is no, no, no, no, no on the long-list of items," Fairbank said
at the Barclays Capital financial services conference in New
York.
The Fed has signaled it will take a nuanced approach in its
review.
In a speech on Sept. 15, Federal Reserve Governor Daniel
Tarullo said the Fed will not automatically block mergers if
they increase risk to the financial system.
"While Congress instructed us to consider the extent to
which a proposed acquisition would pose a greater risk to
financial stability, it clearly did not instruct us to reject
an acquisition simply because there would be any increase in
such risks," he said at a conference hosted by the Federal
Reserve.
