* Capital One points to Dodd-Frank in defense
* Says large bank mergers don't always increase risk
* Capital One-ING merger would create 7th-largest US bank
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 Capital One Financial
(COF.N) defended its proposed takeover of ING Groep NV's
ING.AS U.S. online banking portfolio on Tuesday, telling U.S.
regulators and community groups that big doesn't necessarily
mean risky.
John Finneran, general counsel for Capital One, delivered
the defense at the first of three public hearings the Federal
Reserve is holding on the $9-billion deal that would create the
7th-largest U.S. bank, by assets, according to SNL Financial.
"Dodd-Frank is clear on a key point: There is no automatic
finding of increased risk to our financial system in the event
one institution acquires another, even if those institutions
are relatively large," he said.
The markets are watching the U.S. Federal Reserve's review
as a test case for how the U.S. government will treat big-bank
mergers after the financial crisis.
Last year's Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer
Protection Act requires U.S. regulators to now take systemic
risk into account when evaluating a merger, in addition to
public benefit, concentration of resources, unfair competition
and other factors.
Community groups such as the National Community
Reinvestment Coalition, which has led the charge against the
merger, will also testify.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Derek Caney)