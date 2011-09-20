* Community bank group proposes moratorium on big mergers
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 A trade group representing
U.S. community banks called on Tuesday for a moratorium on
mergers involving financial firms with more than $100 billion
in assets.
The Independent Community Bankers of America made its pitch
to regulators at the first in a series of public hearings the
Federal Reserve is holding to review Capital One Financial
Corp's (COF.N) proposed takeover of ING Groep NV's ING.AS
U.S. online banking portfolio.
Chris Cole, senior vice president of ICBA, said there
should be a moratorium on big-bank mergers until rules from
last year's Dodd-Frank financial oversight law are defined and
in force.
"It has been 14 months since the Dodd-Frank Act was passed
and we still don't have a regulatory apparatus in place to deal
with those banks over $50 billion in assets ... and haven't
figured out an accurate way to measure their systemic risk," he
said.
The Fed is reviewing Capital One's $9 billion proposed
merger, which would create the 7th-largest U.S. bank by assets,
according to SNL Financial.
The markets are watching the review as a test case for how
the U.S. government will treat big-bank mergers after the
financial crisis.
Dodd-Frank requires U.S. regulators to take systemic risk
into account when evaluating a merger, in addition to public
benefit, concentration of resources, unfair competition and
other factors.
Capital One defended the merger at the hearing, telling the
Fed and community groups that big does not necessarily mean
risky.
"Dodd-Frank is clear on a key point: There is no automatic
finding of increased risk to our financial system in the event
one institution acquires another, even if those institutions
are relatively large," said John Finneran, head of corporate
reputation and general counsel for Capital One.
Finneran said the merger would actually minimize systemic
risk, by giving Capital One -- which derives more than half its
revenue from credit cards -- access to ING's $80 billion in
deposits.
He also pointed out that Capital One did not create or sell
the exotic financial instruments -- such as credit default
swaps -- that brought down many banks and spread financial ruin
during the 2007-2009 financial crisis.
The company, he added, would remain a traditional consumer
and commercial bank "with none of the complexity or
interconnectivity that the Dodd-Frank Act sought to address in
ending the concept of 'too big to fail.'"
But that very simplicity could leave Capital One vulnerable
in an economic downturn, according to John Taylor, president of
the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, an advocacy
group that has pushed hard against the merger.
"This is an unsafe, monoline business that relies on a
highly sensitive single-source of income and then spreads three
quarters of its risk to the public through selling its
securities to America's retirement funds and insurance
companies," he told the Fed representatives. "And they are
asking you to allow them to become the nation's fifth-largest
bank" by deposits.
Cole from ICBA said the Fed should not approve any big
mergers until large banks have submitted to regulators "living
wills" to serve as blueprints for their dismantling in the
event of failure, among other reforms not yet put in place.
The largest banks are expected to start submitting their
living wills to regulators by the middle of next year.
Cole also suggested that banking agencies issue special
rules explaining systemic risk in the context of mergers and
acquisitions.
Fed representatives at the hearing appeared skeptical of a
moratorium, questioning Cole about the economic impact of such
a move.
The Fed will next hold public hearings on the merger in
Chicago and San Francisco on Sept. 27 and Oct. 5, respectively.
The public comment period will close on Oct. 12.
