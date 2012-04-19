Iraq says it signs $500 mln electricity deal with ABB
BAGHDAD, Feb 26 Iraq signed a $500 million agreement with ABB to implement energy projects, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's office said in a statement on Sunday.
April 19 Capital One Financial Corp posted a higher first-quarter profit as a result of a bargain purchase gain related to its buy of ING Direct.
The credit card company-turned-bank earned $1.4 billion, or $2.72 a share, compared with $1.0 billion, or $2.21 a share, a year ago.
Capital One had bought online deposit-taker ING Direct for $8.9 billion. The deal received Federal Reserve clearance in February.
The company's ING Direct buy made it the fifth-largest U.S. bank, measured by deposits, according to the Federal Reserve.
(Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)
BAGHDAD, Feb 26 Iraq signed a $500 million agreement with ABB to implement energy projects, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi's office said in a statement on Sunday.
BARCELONA, Feb 26 Nokia sees demand for the higher speed 4G network equipment to begin to recover this year, led by Japan, the company's chief executive Rajeev Suri said on Sunday, while announcing a series of contracts with telecom operators.
DUBAI, Feb 26 President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday accused his hardline critics of wanting to deprive Iranians of the basic joys of life and isolate the country, as an aide said he had decided to run for a second term, state media reported.