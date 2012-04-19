April 19 Capital One Financial Corp posted a higher first-quarter profit as a result of a bargain purchase gain related to its buy of ING Direct.

The credit card company-turned-bank earned $1.4 billion, or $2.72 a share, compared with $1.0 billion, or $2.21 a share, a year ago.

Capital One had bought online deposit-taker ING Direct for $8.9 billion. The deal received Federal Reserve clearance in February.

The company's ING Direct buy made it the fifth-largest U.S. bank, measured by deposits, according to the Federal Reserve.

