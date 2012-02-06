WASHINGTON Feb 6 The Federal Reserve will meet on Wednesday to consider Capital One Financial Corp's controversial bid to acquire ING Groep NV's U.S. online banking unit.

Capital One announced plans last year to buy online deposit-taker ING Direct for $8.9 billion in the biggest U.S. bank acquisition since Congress passed the Dodd-Frank financial reform law in July 2010.

The deal has generated concern from consumer groups who have argued it would create another "too big to fail" bank, even as regulators try to create a more sturdy financial system after the 2007-2009 crisis roiled markets.

The Federal Reserve said in a posting on its website on Monday that it would consider the merger application on Wednesday and that a "final announcement" would follow the closed meeting. (Reporting By Alexandra Alper; editing by Andre Grenon)