MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
Feb 13 The Federal Reserve said it met on Monday to consider Capital One Financial Corp's bid to acquire ING Groep NV's U.S. online banking unit, and would "issue a decision soon."
The Fed said no further announcement was expected on Monday.
Capital One announced plans last year to buy online deposit-taker ING Direct for $8.9 billion in the biggest U.S. bank acquisition since Congress passed the Dodd-Frank financial reform law in July 2010.
The deal has generated concern from consumer groups who have argued it would create another "too big to fail" bank, even as regulators try to create a more sturdy financial system after the 2007-2009 crisis roiled markets and required taxpayer bailouts of financial institutions. (Reporting By Alexandra Alper; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.