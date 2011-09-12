(Adds comment from Capital One spokeswoman)
Sept 11 The U.S. Federal Reserve has quizzed
Capital One Financial Corp to know whether the proposed
purchase of ING Groep NV's U.S. online banking business
would create a "too big to fail" institution, the Wall Street
Journal said.
Capital One was pressed by the Fed in an Aug. 29 letter for
details about "the nature and dollar volume" of financial
activities in which both companies are involved, the Journal
said.
Fed officials asked Capital One to describe any markets
where the bank and ING Direct USA are market makers and to
report information about exposure to counterparties, the
newspaper said.
The Fed declined to comment to the Journal.
Capital One spokeswoman Tatiana Stead told Reuters: "Our
response confirms that we are not engaged in the kind or level
of activities that raise the systemic risk issues that the
Dodd-Frank Act sought to address."
"Further, after this merger we will still represent only 1.5
percent of the deposit market, well below the larger
institutions," Stead said in a statement.
Following last year's Dodd-Frank financial overhaul law, the
Fed now must consider whether specific mergers and acquisitions
would increase overall risk to the financial system.
The Federal Reserve could not immediately be reached for
comment by Reuters outside regular U.S. business hours.
In June, Capital One had agreed to buy U.S. online banking
business ING Direct from ING Groep in a stock and cash deal
valued at $9 billion.
ING had to sell the business, one of the jewels of its
retail banking franchise, as part of a deal with the European
Commission following its October 2008 Dutch government bailout.
(Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)