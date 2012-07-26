WASHINGTON, July 26 Capital One Financial Corp
will pay $12 million to settle cases where the bank
violated credit protections guaranteed by law to members of the
U.S. military, according to a settlement filed in court on
Thursday.
The settlement covers a wide array of conduct, including
improper foreclosures and credit-card interest rates that were
above the 6 percent allowed for certain service members.
Capital One and U.S. authorities said in a consent order
that a bank-ordered independent review identified some of the
violations, which date from 2006 to 2011.
The $12 million will be distributed among at least 4,000
service members, Thomas Perez, the assistant U.S. attorney
general for civil rights, said in a conference call with
reporters.
The agreement comes the same month that Capitol One became
the first company to be fined by the Consumer Financial
Protection Bureau. The bureau ordered the bank to pay $210
million for allegations its call-center representatives misled
consumers.
(Reporting by David Ingram; editing by Andre Grenon)