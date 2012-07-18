BRIEF-Freeport to cut Indonesia operations if export approval delayed
* Freeport-McMoran updates status of pt freeport indonesia operations
July 18 Capital One Financial Corp's quarterly profit crashed, significantly hurt by acquisition accounting charges.
Net income for the second quarter fell to $92 million, or 16 cents per share, compared with $911 million, or $1.97 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
* Freeport-McMoran updates status of pt freeport indonesia operations
* Camrova signs binding loi for investment in small-scale copper plant in Chile
* Total fee-earning assets under management of $34.0 billion as at January 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: