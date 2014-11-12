UPDATE 3-Canadian fintech DH Corp to be taken private in C$4.8 bln deal
* DH Corp shares up 8.9 pct, trading at C$25.10 (Adds shares, background)
Nov 12 Capital One Financial Corp appointed Greg Steele as managing director to its Capital One Securities Inc business.
At Capital One Securities, Steele will be responsible for growing Capital One's real estate investment banking practice.
Steele joins Capital One from BMO Capital Markets, where he worked in the role of managing director, real estate. (Reporting by Lehar Maan)
* DH Corp shares up 8.9 pct, trading at C$25.10 (Adds shares, background)
* Mineral Mountain announces C$1 million non-brokered private placement
LONDON, March 13 UK lawmakers voted on Monday to reject attempts to include a guarantee on the rights of EU nationals in Britain in legislation giving Prime Minister Theresa May the power to begin the country's exit from the European Union.