PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 14
March 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 16 Capital One Financial Corp's quarterly profit rose about 10 percent as the credit card issuer set aside less money to cover soured loans.
The company's net income available to common stockholders rose to $1.14 billion, or $1.96 per share, for the first-quarter ended March 31, from $1.04 billion, or $1.77 per share, a year earlier.
Total net revenue fell about 3.3 percent to $5.37 billion.
The company's provision for bad loans fell about 17 percent to $735 million in the first quarter. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore)
* Ciber issues statement commenting on unsolicited offer by Ameri Holdings
NEW YORK, March 14 Brokerage Charles Schwab Corp on Tuesday launched a service that combines its automated investment management technology with human advisors, as financial institutions race to offer digital financial advice.