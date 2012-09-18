UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 18 Capital Property Fund : * Says capital, subsidiaries concluded deals with ascension properties to
dispose of property portfolio * Says aggregate selling price for the disposal properties is R989 196 354 * Says price will be settled by ascension in cash payment of R494,598,177 and
issue of a- and b-linked units
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts