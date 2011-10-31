LONDON Oct 31 Arle Capital Partners, the former
buyout arm of Candover Investments , has reignited talks
to sell Capital Safety Group, the Financial Times reported on
Monday.
Arle Capital, the buyout group that was spun out of Candover
in April, last month halted preparations for a sales auction
after market turmoil triggered by Europe's sovereign debt crisis
threatened to derail the process.
But it has since received approaches for the UK-based safety
harness maker worth up to 1 billion pounds including debt, the
FT report said.
The FT said several private equity groups including Cinven
and Warburg Pincus have engaged in informal
discussions over a possible deal.
The negotiations are at an early stage but, if successful,
the producer of fall protection and rescue equipment would have
the third private-equity owner in a row, according to the
article.
Arle Capital was not immediately reachable by Reuters for
comment outside regular UK business hours.
