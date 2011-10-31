(Removes typographic error from headline)

* Mall performance robust against difficult environment

* Says expects UK low growth environment to continue

* Q3 occupancy at 97 pct, unchanged from Q2

* Footfall across portfolio up 2 percent in Q3

LONDON, Oct 31 British mall owner Capital Shopping Centres said its shopping centres said performed robustly against a challenging third-quarter economic and retail background, and expects the low-growth environment to continue for some time.

CSC said in an IMS for the period July 1 to end-October that the company was well placed to benefit from structural changes facing the retail sector , driven by the economic headwinds and changing consumer behaviour and technologies .

Occupancy across CSC's portfolio was 97 percent, unchanged from the previous quarter. Footfall at its malls had stayed strong, and was up 2 percent in the year to date.

"As evidenced by a 97 percent occupancy level, CSC has delivered a robust operational performance in the period in the face of a challenging economic and retail background," Chief Executive David Fischel said in the statement.

CSC said it expects the UK will continue to face a low growth environment, a challenging retail market and a restricted financing market for real estate, as the Euro zone debt crisis created more uncertainty and affected investment decisions.

The company appointed Mike Butterworth, managing director of the Trafford Centre mall, as its new chief operating officer.

On Tuesday, Simon Property said would not revisit buying the company after Capital Shopping rebuffed its takeover offer. ($1 = 0.623 British Pounds) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Andrew Macdonald)