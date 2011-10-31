* Mall performance robust against difficult environment
* Says expects UK low growth environment to continue
* Q3 occupancy at 97 pct, unchanged from Q2
* Footfall across portfolio up 2 percent in Q3
(Adds details, share price, analyst comment)
By Brenda Goh
LONDON, Oct 31 British mall owner Capital
Shopping Centres said its shopping centres performed
robustly against a challenging third-quarter economic and retail
background, and expects the low-growth environment to continue
for some time.
CSC said in an IMS for the period July 1 to end-October
that it was well placed to benefit
from structural changes facing the retail
sector , driven by the economic headwinds and
changing consumer behaviour and technologies .
Occupancy across CSC's portfolio was 97 percent, unchanged
from the previous quarter. Footfall at its malls had stayed
strong, and was up 2 percent in the year to date.
"As evidenced by a 97 percent occupancy level, CSC has
delivered a robust operational performance in the period in the
face of a challenging economic and retail background," Chief
Executive David Fischel said in the statement.
CSC said it expected the UK will continue to face a low
growth environment, a challenging retail market and a restricted
financing market for real estate, with the Euro zone debt crisis
creating more uncertainty and affecting investment decisions.
British retailers have struggled as government austerity
measures, rising prices and stagnant wage growth force shoppers
to cut back on spending on non-essential items.
CSC said it was "actively engaging with retailers to ensure
that CSC's centres participate in the shift towards e-commerce,
for example through collection centres, social networks and
other marketing initiatives."
While CSC, was experiencing strong demand and rental growth
for large stores and catering units, smaller stores, which were
hardest hit by tenant failures, remained a difficult market.
At 0819 GMT, shares in CSC were down 1.3 percent at 335.6
pence, against a 0.8 percent fall in the wider UK property
index.
"The outlook is cautious but we do believe the shopping
centres that they have ... will be a storer of value and that
their (CSC's) income is defensive," KBC Peel Hunt analyst Kate
Barlow said.
"All the retail shares are pretty much down this morning ...
so the [share price] just seems to be down with everything
else," Barlow said.
CSC appointed Mike Butterworth, managing director of the
Trafford Centre mall, as its new chief operating officer.
On Tuesday, Simon Property said would not revisit
buying the company after Capital Shopping rebuffed its takeover
offer.
($1 = 0.623 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Andrew Macdonald)