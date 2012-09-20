UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
LONDON, Sept 20 Capital Shopping Centres Group PLC : * Launch of an offering of £300 million of senior, unsecured convertible bonds
due 2018 * Csc - proceeds for diversifying funding sources; positioning csc to
advance pipeline and make further acquisitions
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts