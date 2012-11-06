Nov 6 Capital Shopping Centres Group PLC : * Occupancy broadly steady at 96 per cent (30 June 2012 - 95 per cent) * Continue to make good progress on our pipeline of active management projects * 45 new long term leases have been agreed, in aggregate £14 million of annual

rent * Terms represent a 6 per cent increase from previous passing rent for those

units * Continue to see a good interest from investors for the highest quality retail

assets