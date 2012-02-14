* ABI issues amber-top alert on transaction

LONDON, Feb 14 UK mall owner Capital Shopping Centres has dismissed as "complete nonsense" suggestions that a plan to buy land from its largest shareholder is a 'sweetheart deal' after two UK shareholder groups issued warnings over the transaction.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) last week questioned the lack of an independent valuation of the land, while investor lobby group PIRC advised shareholders to abstain from the Feb. 17 vote.

CSC said last month it had bought an option on a retail development plot in Malaga, Spain, from Peel Group, which owns 20 percent of CSC and whose founder and biggest shareholder John Whittaker is the company's deputy chairman.

News of the deal, which would net Whittaker an initial 10 million euros ($13 million), drew a chorus of misgivings from analysts and investors.

Simon Property Group, which owns 4 percent of CSC, told the Sunday Times they would vote against the transaction, which they dubbed a "sweetheart deal" after Peel sold the Trafford Centre in Manchester to CSC for shares in the company.

"Suggestions this is a sweetheart deal are complete nonsense. This has been crawled over by lawyers, advisers, property experts - you name it, they've looked at it," CSC's Chief Executive David Fischel told Reuters by email.

"We have had board discussions in which John Whittaker has taken no part, we have done everything by the book and governance has been impeccable."

ABI, which represents institutional shareholders, urged investors to take note of the relationship between the company and the seller and the lack of an independent valuation of the assets by issuing a so-called amber-top alert.

PIRC said shareholders had been given "insufficient information" and that there were concerns that the acquisition had not been given "sufficient independent scrutiny" in view of the conflict of interest presented by Whittaker's role.

The criticism of CSC comes after Deutsche Bank AG analyst Martin Allen said the company was over-estimating its rental values in October.

The company, the UK's biggest mall owner by square footage, owns 10 of Britain's top 25 shopping centres including Trafford Centre in Manchester and Metrocentre in Gateshead. Exercising the option would mark CSC's first foray into Europe. ($1 = 0.7566 euros) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)