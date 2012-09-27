NEW YORK, Sept 27 Blackstone Group LP has
agreed to buy the investment unit of real estate finance company
Capital Trust Inc, whose chairman is real estate magnate
Sam Zell, and to take an 18.2 percent stake in the company in a
deal worth about $30 million, the companies said on Thursday.
Shares of Capital Trust rose 27 percent after hours
following the joint statement after closing $3.13 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
Blackstone will take over management of CT Investment
Management Co LLC, as well as Capital Trust's co-investment in
the fund, for $20 million. It also will spend about another $10
million for the equity stake in the company, which Blackstone
will manage.
Capital Trust was founded by Zell in 1997. John Klopp, the
present co-chief executive and co-chief investment officer at
Morgan Stanley Real Estate Fund Inc, was a co-founder. The
company invested in mezzanine loans, which help fill the gap
between first mortgages and equity.
Like many other structured finance lenders, it was hurt by
the real estate downturn and financial crisis.
The Capital Trust management team that includes Chief
Executive Officer Stephen Plavin, Chief Financial Officer
Geoffrey Jervis and Chief Operating Officer Thomas Ruffing will
continue in their current roles.
Capital Trust's board has approved the deal. W.R. Berkley,
which has a 17.1 percent stake in Capital Trust, also supports
the deal, the companies said.
Evercore Partners served as Capital Trust's financial
adviser.