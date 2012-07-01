SINGAPORE, July 2 CapitaMalls Asia,
the shopping malls arm of Singapore's CapitaLand Ltd,
said on Monday it has set up a $1 billion closed-end private
equity fund that will invest in Chinese malls.
Outside investors will take up half the capital in the
CapitaMalls China Development Fund III, while a CapitaMalls unit
will subscribe for the remaining 50 percent.
CapitaMalls will inject three seed assets worth about $594.8
million into the fund, realising gains of some S$71.8 million in
the process.
CapitaMalls expects to recognise a gain arising from the
transaction of S$35.9 million and a fair value gain of S$35.9
million on its retained stake.
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)