HONG KONG Oct 25 CapitaMalls Asia Ltd said on Tuesday it and a Chinese partner would jointly develop and own a shopping mall and two office towers in China's Suzhou, with total development costs of 6.74 billion yuan ($1.06 billion).

In a filing with the Hong Kong bourse, the property group said it had signed a co-operation agreement with Suzhou Industrial Park Jinji Lake Urban Development Co Ltd to develop a shopping mall near the city centre.

CapitaMalls Asia, which manages a diversified portfolio of retail property in Asia, said it would hold 50 percent of the Suzhou project.

($1 = 6.375 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Ken Wills)