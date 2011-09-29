HONG KONG, Sept 30 Singapore-based shopping mall developer CapitaMalls Asia said on Friday its secondary listing in Hong Kong would begin trade on Oct 18.

No new shares will be issued as a result of the Hong Kong listing, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

The company, a unit of property developer CapitaLand , first said in March it would seek the secondary listing to bolster its expansion plans in China. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)