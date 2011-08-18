SINGAPORE Aug 18 CapitaMalls Asia , which owns shopping malls, said on Thursday it will acquire stakes in two Shanghai properties for a total of $789 million.

CapitaMalls Asia will buy a 50 percent stake in Minhang Plaza for $262.6 million, bringing its total effective stake in the mall to 65 percent, it said.

The company said it will also acquire a 50 percent stake in Hongkou Plaza for $526.4 million, after which it will have an effective stake of 72.5 percent.

"These acquisitions will deepen our presence and leasing strength in Shanghai to capitalise on the expected growth in the retail and office sectors, and we have seen strong commitment from tenants for both malls," said Lim Beng Chee, chief executive officer of CapitaMalls Asia in a statement.

CapitaMalls is the retail arm of Southeast Asia's biggest developer CapitaLand . (Reporting by Charmian Kok)