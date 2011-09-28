SINGAPORE, Sept 29 Singapore's CapitaMalls Asia , a unit of Southeast Asia's largest property developer CapitaLand , said on Thursday it will co-develop the biggest shopping mall in Suzhou, China, at a total cost of 6.74 billion yuan ($1 billion).

The Singapore firm is in a 50-50 joint venture with the Suzhou Industrial Park Jinji Lake Urban Development Co, it said in a statement.

CapitaMalls Asia's share of the development cost is around 3.37 billion yuan, which will be funded through a combination of debt and equity.

The Suzhou project is expected to have a total gross floor area of about 310,000 square metres.

($1 = 6.394 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Matt Driskill)