KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust will issue up to a 3 billion ringgit ($949.22 million) in medium term notes after getting approval from the securities commission, the firm said on Friday.

A 20-year funding programme will be used to refinance existing borrowings, finance capital expenditure and working capital, CapitaMalls said in a statement to the KLSE.

Maybank Investment Bank is the principal adviser and lead arranger for MTN issue.

CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust, which owns shopping complexes in Kuala Lumpur and the northern island state of Penang, is controlled by Singapore listed CapitaMalls Asia. ($1 = 3.1605 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Eric meijer)