BRIEF-HSBC Bank Canada qtrly basic shr $0.36
* Qtrly net interest income was $282 million, which was in line with Q4 of 2015
KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust will issue up to a 3 billion ringgit ($949.22 million) in medium term notes after getting approval from the securities commission, the firm said on Friday.
A 20-year funding programme will be used to refinance existing borrowings, finance capital expenditure and working capital, CapitaMalls said in a statement to the KLSE.
Maybank Investment Bank is the principal adviser and lead arranger for MTN issue.
CapitaMalls Malaysia Trust, which owns shopping complexes in Kuala Lumpur and the northern island state of Penang, is controlled by Singapore listed CapitaMalls Asia. ($1 = 3.1605 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Eric meijer)
HONG KONG, Feb 21 HSBC Holdings' 2016 pre-tax profit fell 62 percent, below analysts' estimates, as it grappled with slowing economic growth in its core markets of Hong Kong and Britain and took one-time charges related to some of its businesses.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Singaporean Banks Report Card 2016 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894538 SINGAPORE, February 20 (Fitch) The 'AA-' credit ratings and Stable Outlooks on Singapore's local banks will continue to be supported by their adequate profitability, disciplined funding and liquidity and strong capitalisation, despite weaker asset quality, says Fitch Ratings. The credit profiles of the three banks - DBS Grou