SINGAPORE, June 29 Singapore's CapitaMall Trust said on Friday its chief executive officer Simon Ho Chee Hwee has resigned to take on a new role within the CapitaLand group as deputy CEO of CapitaMalls Asia Ltd .

Ho will be replaced by Wilson Tan Wee Yan with effect from July 1, CapitaMall Trust said in a statement.

CapitaLand's shopping mall arm CapitaMalls Asia owns about 28.5 percent of CapitaMall Trust as at end-December 2011.