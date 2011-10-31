SINGAPORE Oct 31 CapitaMall Trust is planning to raise S$250 million ($201.5 million) through a placement of new units, which will help to fund its asset enhancements, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

"It's timely to raise money now to roll out its asset enhancement initiatives," a source who declined to be named told Reuters.

JPMorgan is the underwriter for the issue.

Officials with CapitaMall Trust were not immediately available for comment.

CapitaMall Trust is a real estate investment trust whose main assets are shopping malls in Singapore. It is managed by CapitaMalls Asia Ltd , which is in turn part of Southeast Asia's biggest property company, CapitaLand Ltd .

($1 = 1.241 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Matt Driskill)