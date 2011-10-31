BRIEF-True Health Group LLC raises $157 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kBnfSJ)
SINGAPORE Oct 31 CapitaMall Trust is planning to raise S$250 million ($201.5 million) through a placement of new units, which will help to fund its asset enhancements, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
"It's timely to raise money now to roll out its asset enhancement initiatives," a source who declined to be named told Reuters.
JPMorgan is the underwriter for the issue.
Officials with CapitaMall Trust were not immediately available for comment.
CapitaMall Trust is a real estate investment trust whose main assets are shopping malls in Singapore. It is managed by CapitaMalls Asia Ltd , which is in turn part of Southeast Asia's biggest property company, CapitaLand Ltd .
($1 = 1.241 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Matt Driskill)
Feb 10 Two U.S. senators sought details from Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chief executive on the extent to which the bank's employees were involved in drafting of the recent executive orders on banking and fiduciary regulations.
* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 7.19 percent passive stake in Adtran Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2lxDBJs) Further company coverage: