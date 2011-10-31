BRIEF-True Health Group LLC raises $157 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
* True Health Group LLC says it has raised $157 million in equity financing from total offering amount of $157 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kBnfSJ)
SINGAPORE Oct 31 Singapore's Capitamall Trust , which owns shopping malls, said on Monday it plans to raise at least S$250 million ($201.5 million) by issuing new units at S$1.79 and S$1.85 each. ($1 = 1.241 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok)
Feb 10 Two U.S. senators sought details from Goldman Sachs Group Inc's chief executive on the extent to which the bank's employees were involved in drafting of the recent executive orders on banking and fiduciary regulations.
* Victory Capital Management Inc reports a 7.19 percent passive stake in Adtran Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2lxDBJs) Further company coverage: