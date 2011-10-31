(Refile to add missing words in lead)

SINGAPORE Oct 31 Singapore's Capitamall Trust , which owns shopping malls, plans to raise at least S$250 million ($201.5 million) through a placement of new units to fund the upgrade of its properties and investment, it said on Monday.

CapitaMall Trust, managed by property developer CapitaLand's shopping mall arm CapitaMalls Asia , plans to upgrade several of its assets to increase their leasable area and efficiency.

The trust plans to issue up to 139.7 million new units to institutional and other investors at between S$1.79 and S$1.85 each, it said in a statement.

The real estate investment trust said it will use about 90-95 percent of the net proceeds to finance capital expenditure and on upgrading of property such as shopping mall projects in Singapore.

The rest of the proceeds will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.

"The private placement will provide CapitaMall Trust with greater financial capacity for asset enhancement initiatives so as to create greater value and returns for unitholders," said CapitaMall Trust.

The issue is subject to an option to issue up to an additional 27.9 million new units, which will raise extra gross proceeds of about S$50 million.

JPMorgan is the lead manager and underwriter for the issue. ($1 = 1.241 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok)