SINGAPORE Nov 1 Singapore's CapitaMall Trust , which owns shopping malls, raised S$250 million ($199.7 million) after setting the price of its private placement of new units at the bottom of the S$1.79-S$1.85 range.

The trust announced on Tuesday that it is selling 139.7 million new units for S$1.79 each to fund the upgrade of its properties and investment.

The trust has also lifted its trading halt and the stocks will resume trading at 0900 (0100 GMT) in the Singapore Exchange. ($1 = 1.252 Singapore Dollars) (Reporting by Harry Suhartono)