JOHANNESBURG May 4 South African lender Capitec
Bank Holdings on Wednesday denied allegations in a
lawsuit filed a day earlier that it had offered short-term
unsecured loans in a fashion that amounted to "reckless credit".
The suit filed late on Tuesday by Summit Financial Partners
has weighed on Capitec's shares, contributing to a 3.9 percent
fall since the news filtered into the market on Wednesday.
Summit Financial Partners alleges that as Capitec customers
could borrow up to 5,000 rand ($336) each month the one-month
loan product was akin to a revolving credit account.
Financial advisory firm Summit, which helps its clients sort
out debt problems, has taken other South African firms to court
over issues related to credit and loans.
Summit communications manager Friedl Kreuser also said that
as Capitec charged a fee each time a customer took out a loan
the arrangement was unlawful under the national Credit Act.
He also said the bank had failed to conduct affordability
checks on its customers who took up successive short-term loans.
Capitec denied the allegations. It said in a statement that
customers had been asked if their affordability assessment had
changed from their initial assessment and, if it had, they were
instructed to come into the branch for a new calculation.
Capitec said it would reply to the allegations in court,
adding that it had discontinued the product.
"We strongly disagree with the allegations made regarding
its legality ... the loan in question is a one-month loan, which
most credit providers offer," Capitec executive Carl Fischer
said in the statement.
The one-month loan product has been replaced by a different
product which has a six-month approval system, Capitec strategic
communications head Charl Nel said.
"We are saying that the multi-loan either overcharges
consumers in terms of initiation fees or if it is a short-term
loan, then its reckless credit," said Summit's Kreuser.
($1 = 14.9025 rand)
