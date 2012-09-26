UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 26 Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd : * Says headline earnings per share up 35% to 702 cents * Says interim dividend per share up 35% to 169 cents * Says rights issue announced * Says an announcement regarding a rights offer on ordinary shares will follow
immediately in a separate announcement * Says R2.25 billion in proceeds from the rights issue will be utilised to fund
growth in loan book, branch expansion
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts