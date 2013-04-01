* U.S. judge finds ReDigi infringed Capitol Records' rights
* "Used" music bought on Apple's iTunes was resold
By Jonathan Stempel and Alistair Barr
April 1 In a major lawsuit testing the
legitimacy of music downloads, Capitol Records LLC has won a
court ruling that the start-up ReDigi Inc has infringed its
music copyrights.
U.S. District Judge Richard Sullivan in Manhattan said
ReDigi was not authorized to allow listeners to use its platform
to buy and sell "used" digital music tracks originally bought
from Apple Inc's iTunes website.
The decision made public on Monday is a blow to early
efforts to create online marketplaces for used digital goods,
akin to how used books, for example, might be sold in stores.
It is also a victory for Capitol, a Vivendi SA unit
that had sued ReDigi in January 2012 to protect its copyrights
on works by artists like Beastie Boys, Coldplay, Norah Jones,
Lady Antebellum and Katy Perry.
"This will profoundly affect the economics of any digital
re-sale marketplace," by limiting what can be sold as "used" or
forcing sellers to obtain copyright holders' approval before
transacting business, said Bill Rosenblatt, president of
consulting firm GiantSteps Media Technology Strategies.
According to Nielsen SoundScan, which tracks sales of
recorded music, digital music sales accounted for 55.9 percent
of U.S. music sales in 2012, after surpassing physical purchases
for the first time in the prior year.
ReDigi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Lawyers for both companies did not immediately respond to
similar requests.
Sullivan said some open issues remain over Capitol's
performance and display rights, as well as damages and
injunctive relief that could result in ReDigi being shut down.
He directed both companies to advise in writing by April 12 on
the next steps in the case.
DETRIMENTAL IMPACT FOUND
Created by technology entrepreneur John Ossenmacher and
Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Larry Rudolph,
ReDigi was launched in October 2011, and touts itself as "the
world's first pre-owned digital marketplace."
The platform allows listeners to swap music tracks at a
fraction of the cost of buying them on iTunes. ReDigi makes
money from fees on each transaction.
Capitol complained that the platform allowed the
unauthorized reproduction and distribution of its music,
including through the streaming of 30-second clips. It sought
damages of $150,000 per infringement.
In February 2012, Sullivan denied Capitol a preliminary
injunction to shut down the service, saying the label failed to
show irreparable harm.
But in his new decision, which is dated March 30, Sullivan
said ReDigi's service "infringes Capitol's reproduction rights
under any description of the technology," and does not deserve
protection under the theory of fair use.
"ReDigi facilitates and profits from the sale of copyrighted
commercial recordings, transferred in their entirety, with a
likely detrimental impact on the primary market for these
goods," Sullivan wrote. "It is beside the point that the
original phonorecord no longer exists. It matters only that a
new phonorecord has been created."
FIRST SALE DOCTRINE INAPPLICABLE
Sullivan also said ReDigi was not protected by the "first
sale" doctrine, which lets people buy and sell copyrighted works
after the creators first put them into the marketplace.
He distinguished the case from a March 19 U.S. Supreme Court
decision, in Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley & Sons Inc, that said the
doctrine protected people who in the United States resold
products made lawfully elsewhere.
To sell music bought from iTunes on ReDigi, a user "must
produce a new phonorecord on the ReDigi server," Sullivan wrote.
"Because it is therefore impossible for the user to sell her
'particular' phonorecord on ReDigi, the first sale statute
cannot provide a defense."
E-books, MP3 songs and digital videos bought from iTunes or
Amazon.com Inc are effectively rentals, which means
they cannot be re-sold once used.
Earlier this year, Amazon was awarded a patent for an online
mechanism to allow customers to sell or transfer digital goods.
Apple has applied for a patent covering a similar system.
The case is Capitol Records LLC v. ReDigi Inc, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 12-00095.