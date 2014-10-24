BRIEF-Wells Fargo Bank increases prime rate to 4.00 percent
* Wells fargo bank, n.a., said it is increasing its prime rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent, effective tomorrow, march 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 24 Capman Oyj :
* Says CapMan Russia invests in Kidburg - the first Russian operator providing children's educational entertainment services
* Says acquired a 40 pct share in Kidburg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
SYDNEY, March 16 Australia's Alinta Energy has been sold to Hong Kong's Chow Tai Fook Enterprises for around A$4 billion ($3 billion), two sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday.
March 15 A former investment adviser at an Oppenheimer Holdings Inc was sentenced to six months' imprisonment Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to insider trading based on information from a childhood friend working at Pfizer Inc.